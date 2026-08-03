Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rapid Returns Follow Migrant Crossings to Ceuta

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants and asylum seekers gather near the border crossing between Morocco and Ceuta, a Spanish enclave, on July 31, 2026. © 2026 Mario Moron/JNA Press/Sipa USA via AP Photo The arrival of an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people in Ceuta, Spain’s enclave in North Africa, on July 30-31 was not only unprecedented but also tragic. At least 72 people died, including many who drowned while trying to swim from Morocco to Ceuta and others who were crushed while trying to climb a border barrier, according to Spanish authorities.Most who crossed were Moroccan,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Terror in the Amazon
~ Terror na Amazônia
~ How white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform – new research
~ Pain and the struggle for relief: How fear influences patient access to medical opioids
~ How pigeon fanciers are helping scientists understand lung disease
~ AI translators are getting more fluent – but communication is never just a matter of words
~ How a community-led campaign is helping save Nigeria’s Kam language
~ Can you really buy friendship? Behind the rise of paid social clubs
~ Clinicians are using AI scribes, but what happens to your medical data?
~ ‘I can be myself more’: what students told us about pride groups in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter