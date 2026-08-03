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Why the Spokane wildfires became so catastrophic

By Mojtaba Sadegh, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University; United Nations University
John Abatzoglou, Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Three large wildfires raced through neighborhoods in and around Spokane, Washington, the weekend of Aug. 1, 2026, destroying at least 600 homes and other structures and threatening many more. Tens of thousands of people, including patients at the Veterans Affairs medical center, were forced to evacuate as crews from across Washington and Idaho battled


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