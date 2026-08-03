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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo Official Confirms Oil Pollution Findings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oil well at Perenco’s concession in Democratic Republic of Congo. © 2026 Human Rights Watch A representative of the Congolese Ministry of Hydrocarbons, during an on-the-record interview with Human Rights Watch on July 31, discussed the findings of the government's official environmental audit into the activities of Perenco, the French-British oil and gas company operating in western Democratic Republic of Congo. The audit identified “negative impacts on soil and air quality” linked to oil operations, the ministry official said, adding that “all aspects of pollution…


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