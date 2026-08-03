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Human Rights Observatory

Still No Accountability for Zimbabwe’s 2018 Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vendor seeks cover as soldiers disperse demonstrators in Harare, Zimbabwe, after protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country's election on August 1, 2018. © 2018 Zinyange Auntony/AFP via Getty Images Eight years on, justice is still elusive for the families of 6 people killed and the 35 injured by Zimbabwe state security forces during the August 1, 2018, protests. Witnesses at the time told Human Rights Watch that military officers and anti-riot police used excessive and lethal force against people who were protesting delayed election results…


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