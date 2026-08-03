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Human Rights Observatory

EU: European leaders must respond with humanity and solidarity to the situation in Ceuta

By Amnesty International
Ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of European countries’ ministries of interior on the European Union’s (EU) response to the situation in Ceuta, Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe said: “As they prepare to meet, we call on European leaders to respond humanely and with solidarity to the situation in Ceuta, as well as […] The post EU: European leaders must respond with humanity and solidarity to the situation in Ceuta  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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