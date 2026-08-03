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Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Tigray residents at renewed risk of human rights violations as violence returns to the region

By Amnesty International
In response to the violent clashes in parts of Tigray – Ethiopia’s northern region – between Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) on 1 August, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah said: “The resumption of violence in Tigray region puts residents at renewed risk of human rights […] The post Ethiopia: Tigray residents at renewed risk of human rights violations as violence returns to the region appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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