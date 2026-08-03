Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK is building a fighter jet with Japan and Italy – an aviation expert explains why it could be a defence gamechanger

By Marco Chan, Senior Lecturer in Aviation Operations, Department of Aircraft and Aerospace Engineering, School of Engineering, Kingston University
The UK is building a next generation fighter jet in collaboration with Italy and Japan. The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) has taken on even greater significance since the collapse of a rival project called the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a collaboration between France, Germany and Spain.

The GCAP aircraft, which will be known in Britain as Tempest, should enter service by 2035. For Britain and Italy, the project fulfils a need to replace their Eurofighter Typhoon fleets with a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Terror in the Amazon
~ Terror na Amazônia
~ How white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform – new research
~ Pain and the struggle for relief: How fear influences patient access to medical opioids
~ How pigeon fanciers are helping scientists understand lung disease
~ AI translators are getting more fluent – but communication is never just a matter of words
~ How a community-led campaign is helping save Nigeria’s Kam language
~ Can you really buy friendship? Behind the rise of paid social clubs
~ Clinicians are using AI scribes, but what happens to your medical data?
~ ‘I can be myself more’: what students told us about pride groups in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter