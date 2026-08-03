The UK is building a fighter jet with Japan and Italy – an aviation expert explains why it could be a defence gamechanger
By Marco Chan, Senior Lecturer in Aviation Operations, Department of Aircraft and Aerospace Engineering, School of Engineering, Kingston University
The UK is building a next generation fighter jet in collaboration with Italy and Japan. The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) has taken on even greater significance since the collapse of a rival project called the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a collaboration between France, Germany and Spain.
The GCAP aircraft, which will be known in Britain as Tempest, should enter service by 2035. For Britain and Italy, the project fulfils a need to replace their Eurofighter Typhoon fleets with a…
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026