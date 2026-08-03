Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Gabon’s rating downgrade tells us about how sovereign credit worthiness is judged

By Daniel Cash, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research (UNU-CPR), United Nations University; Aston University
The sovereign credit ratings of the leading credit rating agencies are most visible through their outputs: an upgrade, a downgrade or a change in “outlook”. The evaluative work that produces those outcomes receives far less attention. Yet it is precisely that work that explains why credit rating agencies occupy such an influential position in international finance.

The recent case of Gabon provides an unusually clear opportunity to observe this process in action.

Gabon had recently:


More
~ Terror in the Amazon
~ Terror na Amazônia
~ How white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform – new research
~ Pain and the struggle for relief: How fear influences patient access to medical opioids
~ How pigeon fanciers are helping scientists understand lung disease
~ AI translators are getting more fluent – but communication is never just a matter of words
~ How a community-led campaign is helping save Nigeria’s Kam language
~ Can you really buy friendship? Behind the rise of paid social clubs
~ Clinicians are using AI scribes, but what happens to your medical data?
~ ‘I can be myself more’: what students told us about pride groups in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter