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Invasive rats are stopping small mammals from returning to Madagascar’s regenerating forests – study

By Sabine Cudney-Valenzuela, Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California, Berkeley
In south-eastern Madagascar, patches of forest that were once cut down to make way for farms are slowly naturally regenerating after being left to lie fallow. But recovering a native forest needs more than just gaining tree cover. The animals that once lived in these forests also need to make their way back so that the forest can function the way it used to.

When these native animals try to return, however, they often find that the forest has been taken over by invasive species they’ve never encountered before.

Read more: Invasive…The Conversation


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