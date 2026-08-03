Britain’s quarter century: shrinking families, ethnic tensions and queer winners and losers
By Athina Vlachantoni, Professor of Gerontology and Social Policy, University of Southampton
Carrie Paechter, Professor of Childhood, Youth and Family Life, Nottingham Trent University
Jane Falkingham, Dean of the Faculty of Social, Human and Mathematical Sciences, University of Southampton
Maria Evandrou, Professor of Gerontology, University of Southampton
Michael Skey, Lecturer in Media and Communications, Loughborough University
Rob McNeil, Researcher, Centre on Migration Policy and Society (COMPAS), Deputy Director, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Rory Fitzgerald, Director, European Social Survey, City St George's, University of London
In this third part in our series on how the UK has changed in the past 25 years, we turn to demographics, immigration, social attitudes and LGBTQ+ lives.
Demographics
Athina Vlachantoni, professor of gerontology and social policy, University of Southampton
Jane Falkingham, professor of demography and international social policy, University of Southampton
Maria Evandrou, professor of gerontology, University…
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026