Science, religion, and political omens: the meaning of eclipses in ancient Rome
By Javier Andreu Pintado, Catedrático de Historia Antigua y Director del Diploma en Arqueología, Universidad de Navarra
On August 12, Europe – in particular the Iberian peninsula – will look to the sky to witness a historic solar eclipse. We already know when it will begin, how long it will last, and what part of the sun will be hidden behind the moon. Apps on our phones allow us to calculate the exact moment of greatest darkness, and recommend the best places to see it.
But throughout much of human history, eclipses were far more than an astronomical curiosity. Indeed, they were thought to be powerful events, capable of reordering the world itself.
Ancient Rome was no exception to this,…
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026