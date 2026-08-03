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Human Rights Observatory

Robust Guidelines for EU Companies Vital to Accountability Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh Federation of Worker Solidarity activists hold a rally in Dhaka on May 7, 2023 to mark ten years since the Rana Plaza building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people. © 2023 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP On July 23, Human Rights Watch filed a written submission to the European Commission on the European Union’s landmark corporate accountability law, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.The European Commission is currently formulating guidance on how companies should implement the law, which requires businesses to identify and…


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