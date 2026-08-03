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Dealing with difficult customers? Taking a few minutes to reflect on your day may help

By Su Kyung (Irene) Kim, Assistant Professor, Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Xiang Yao, Associate Professor, Department of Management and Social Psychology, Peking University
Xiaoxiao Hu, Professor of Management, West Virginia University
Yujie Zhan, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Wilfrid Laurier University
Front-line workers have little control over how customers treat them. New research on taxi drivers points to a simple coping habit.The Conversation


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