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Human Rights Observatory

A new Houthi front and expanded Iranian attacks risk sinking Gulf nations’ choke-point workaround and widening shipping risks

By Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Fellow for the Middle East at the Baker Institute, Rice University
The ongoing war in Iran has created an expanding zone of risk for shipping, including for Saudi Arabia’s strategy of redirecting oil exports away from Hormuz.The Conversation


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