When expressive humanoid robots are awkward, people become wary – new brain study
By Hasan Ayaz, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems, Drexel University
Ewart J. de Visser, Technical Director, Warfighter Effectiveness Research Center, United States Air Force Academy
Frank Krueger, Professor of Systems Social Neuroscience, George Mason University
Yigit Topoglu, Research Scientist, Warfighter Effectiveness Research Center, United States Air Force Academy
People who interact with expressive robots that make mistakes react with suspicion rather than seeing the bots as malfunctioning machines.
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026