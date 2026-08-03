HOAs are often barriers to sustainable landscaping and solar energy – here’s how they could be bridges instead
By Daniel Kramer, Professor of Conservation, Michigan State University
Madeline Carr, Ph.D. Student in Fisheries and Wildlife, Michigan State University
Climate change, biodiversity loss and water conservation are often framed as problems in need of national policies. However, there is an often more important level of governance: the neighborhood.
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026