Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Israeli conduct in the West Bank could derail Donald Trump’s latest peace plan for Gaza

By Julie M. Norman, Professor of International Relations at UCL | Associate Fellow on the Middle East at Chatham House, UCL
Hamas’s agreement to US president Donald Trump’s disarmament roadmap is welcome news. It potentially unlocks the stalemate that has kept 2 million Gazans living in catastrophic conditions since the ceasefire was announced more than nine months ago.

But there are concerns. Israel is unlikely to accept the plan, as it will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Terror in the Amazon
~ Terror na Amazônia
~ How white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform – new research
~ Pain and the struggle for relief: How fear influences patient access to medical opioids
~ How pigeon fanciers are helping scientists understand lung disease
~ AI translators are getting more fluent – but communication is never just a matter of words
~ How a community-led campaign is helping save Nigeria’s Kam language
~ Can you really buy friendship? Behind the rise of paid social clubs
~ Clinicians are using AI scribes, but what happens to your medical data?
~ ‘I can be myself more’: what students told us about pride groups in schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter