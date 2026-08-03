Hot weather can make pain worse – here’s why
By Lucía Macchia, Lecturer in Psychology, City St George's, University of London
Cheng Keat Tang, Assistant Professor, Nanyang Technological University
Nattavudh Powdthavee, Professor of Economics, Nanyang Technological University
This summer’s amber heat warnings have brought with them many risks to health.
Many people have experienced these health effects first-hand: brain fog, physical fatigue, restless nights and reduced productivity. If that sounds familiar, you’re not imagining it. Science shows that high temperatures can affect both our bodies and our brains – even before…
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026