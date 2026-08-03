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Kyrgyzstan’s Dordoi Bazaar: a world made from shipping containers and a city within a city

By Claudia Eggart, Associated Researcher, Social Anthropology, Independent Social Research Foundation
When I left Ainura’s container-shop at the Dordoi Bazaar in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, I found the market eerily quiet. I had not noticed the passing of time, while she generously shared her life story with me.

Walking towards the mini-bus stop at the square in front of the bazaar, the echo of her words mixed with the end-of-day soundscape at Dordoi: the heavy slam of container-shops’ metal doors and the resonant clang of heavy padlocks clicking into place.

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