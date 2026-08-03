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Human Rights Observatory

Terror in the Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Survivors and relatives of those killed during the August 2020 operation remember the victims during a seminar at the Federal University of Amazonas in 2023. © 2023 Coletivo pelos Povos do Abacaxi A nightmare for Indigenous people and other communities on the Abacaxis riverbanks in the Brazilian Amazon began on August 3, 2020. That day, three private boats arrived in the town of Nova Olinda do Norte carrying ten undercover military police officers from the state of Amazonas; ten days earlier, someone had shot at a boat illegally fishing in the area. A senior state…


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