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How white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform – new research

By Alex Dyzenhaus, Lecturer in the School of International Relations, University of St Andrews
Research shows that market-based land reform in South Africa since 1994 has often benefited white farmers and preserved inequality instead of reducing it.The Conversation


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