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Pain and the struggle for relief: How fear influences patient access to medical opioids

By Elisabeth Kramer, Scientia Senior Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy, UNSW
Andi Hermansyah, Dosen Farmasi, Apoteker dan Peneliti Kebijakan, Hukum dan Etik Farmasi, Universitas Airlangga
Anshar Saud, Lecturer and researcher at Faculty of Pharmacy, Universitas Hasanuddin
Asmin Fransiska, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Universitas Katolik Indonesia Atma Jaya
Barbara Mintzes, Professor in Pharmaceutical Policy, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Desak Ketut Ernawati, Senior Lecturer, Universitas Udayana
Kirsty Foster, Professor Emerita, The University of Queensland
Paul Glare, Professor, University of Sydney
Simon Butt, Professor of Indonesian Law, University of Sydney
If you are in severe pain and struggling to get opioid medication in Indonesia, you are not alone.

Despite the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) recognising several therapeutic opioid as essential medicines, Indonesia has one of the lowest levels of medical opioid use in the region, far below global and regional standards.

Indonesia consumes only 26 opioid doses per million people per day, compared with 1,467…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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