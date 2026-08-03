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How pigeon fanciers are helping scientists understand lung disease

By Richard Allen, Lecturer in Genetic Epidemiology, University of Leicester
Louise Wain, Professor of Respiratory Research, Population Health Sciences, University of Leicester
Mark Spears, Honorary Clinical Lecturer in Respiratory Medicine, University of Dundee
By testing hundreds of pigeon fanciers, researchers hope to predict who is most at risk and improve treatment for a wider family of lung diseases.The Conversation


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