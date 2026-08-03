AI translators are getting more fluent – but communication is never just a matter of words
By Natalia Rodríguez Vicente, Lecturer in Translation & Interpreting Studies, Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Lucas N Vieira, Professor of Translation and Technology, School of Modern Languages, University of Bristol
Speak into a phone and an app can render your words in another language in seconds. AI-powered speech translation can be fast, convenient and fluent. But fluency does not guarantee that people will understand one another.
In the most recent census, 880,000 people in England and Wales (excluding tourists and other short-term visitors) said they could not…
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- Monday, August 3rd 2026