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How a community-led campaign is helping save Nigeria’s Kam language

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
The current number of Kam speakers is approximately 8,000 – 11,000. Like many other languages in northeastern Nigeria, Kam received no attention from researchers before 2016.


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