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Human Rights Observatory

Clinicians are using AI scribes, but what happens to your medical data?

By Andrew Cullen, Senior Research Fellow, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Visits to a new doctor, physio or specialist often begin with: “Do you mind if I use AI?”

According to Off the Record, a new report by Digital Rights Watch, more than 40% of Australian doctors are now using AI scribes. These tools listen to consultations, feeding what they hear into Large Language Models – similar to ChatGPT or Claude – to generate medical notes.

For clinicians, AI scribes are an easy sell. They eliminate hours of paperwork,…The Conversation


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