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Human Rights Observatory

‘I can be myself more’: what students told us about pride groups in schools

By Kim Beasy, Senior Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of Tasmania
Sherridan Emery, Academic Research Worker, Swinburne University
LGBTQIA+ support groups often help students feel safe and included at school. But they can be difficult to set up and sustain.The Conversation


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