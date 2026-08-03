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Ariana Grande’s appearance attracted intense scrutiny, not just genuine concern

By Vivienne Lewis, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Canberra
Every time a celebrity appears to lose weight, the same debate begins. Some people say we shouldn’t comment on another person’s body. Others argue staying silent ignores the possibility that someone may be struggling.

So when does genuine concern become harmful scrutiny?

It’s a question many people have been asking following recent public discussion about singer Ariana Grande’s appearance.

Today Grande announced she will be “taking a step back from visibility” after her current tour,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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