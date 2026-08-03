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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Australia has long relied on volunteers and wildlife carers. As bird flu spreads, they will need support

By Christopher Lawson, Research Fellow in Marine Ecology, The University of Queensland
Volunteers have been a mainstay of conservation in Australia. As bird flu spreads, they must be supported – and kept safe.The Conversation


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