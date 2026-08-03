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Human Rights Observatory

Closed court, no jury: a legal expert explains what’s happening with Alan Jones’ trial

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor in Law and Criminal Justice, Adelaide University
The trial of the former shock jock on indecent assault and sexual touching charges is taking place without a jury and in a closed court. Here’s why.The Conversation


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