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Australia dominated as usual, but were the new-look Commonwealth Games the way of the future?

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
The new-look Commonwealth Games wrapped up in Glasgow this morning (Australian time) with plenty of questions about the stripped-back format and what the future may hold for the event.

The 2026 games were originally awarded to the Australian state of Victoria before it baulked at the costs. Glasgow then stepped in – but with a…The Conversation


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