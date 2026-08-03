Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chores or no chores? The economic psychology of giving kids pocket money

By Gigi Foster, Professor, School of Economics, UNSW
If we do pay our kids for their chores, do we risk creating kids who care more about money than doing good deeds for their own sake?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Assault on Rights Deepens 5 Years on
~ Why the census won’t ask about intersex variations, and the reason it should
~ Change or die: how the Liberal Party’s long resistance to reform has left it fighting for life
~ Families say they are struggling to pay school fees – why are so many still choosing private schools?
~ Good things take time – but new research suggests mindfulness can make the wait easier
~ How many packs of Pokémon cards do you have to buy to catch ’em all? Probably hundreds, and most will be quite boring
~ Birds messing up your garden mulch? Why I’d think twice before reaching for the mulch glue
~ Rocketman Gosling, a porn star documentary and creepypasta nightmares: what to stream in August
~ Your say: week beginning August 3
~ Identity beyond citizenship: What remains when the State refuses to recognise you?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter