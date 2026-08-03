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Human Rights Observatory

Meg Mason’s novel about a sad, divorcing festival worker asks: can books save your life?

By Amber Gwynne, Lecturer in Writing, The University of Queensland
International hit Sorrow and Bliss is a tough act to follow. Sophie, Standing There, a book-loving novel about loss, is less funny – but has its own, quieter merits.The Conversation


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