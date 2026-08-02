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From flushing our toilets to building new schools, this is why filling in your census form matters

By Liz Allen, Demographer, POLIS Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
Here are ten practical things to know about the 2026 census, including fines if you lie or ignore it, what happens to your data and how to ask for help.The Conversation


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