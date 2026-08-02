Why the census won’t ask about intersex variations, and the reason it should
By Xavier Mills, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Transformative Media Technologies, Swinburne University of Technology
Sal Clark, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Sociology, Swinburne University of Technology
After backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community, the government agreed to include gender and sexual orientation questions in the new census. So why not intersex?
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- Sunday, August 2nd 2026