Change or die: how the Liberal Party’s long resistance to reform has left it fighting for life
By Marija Taflaga, Senior Lecturer, School of Political Science and International Relations, Australian National University
Matteo Bonotti, Associate professor, Monash University
Zareh Ghazarian, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
The Liberals never gave members the same scope to be involved and influence policy as Labor did. Now, they are paying the price for it.
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- Sunday, August 2nd 2026