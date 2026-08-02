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Human Rights Observatory

Good things take time – but new research suggests mindfulness can make the wait easier

By Amy Errmann, Senior Lecturer, Marketing & International Business, Auckland University of Technology
Mindfulness can change how we experience time, making it easier to wait for future rewards without relying on greater willpower.The Conversation


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