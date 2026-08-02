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Rocketman Gosling, a porn star documentary and creepypasta nightmares: what to stream in August

By Noor Gillani, Digital Culture Editor, The Conversation
Looking for your next binge? This month’s streaming picks span galaxies, high school hallways, and creepy online worlds.

Whether you’re after a clever Australian mystery or a fresh new medical drama, our critics have rounded up the best new releases and hidden gems to stream this month.

The F Ward


Stan

The F Ward is the latest Australian medical drama. And it’s a good one. Created by Dan Edwards and Kelsey Munro, the show is centred around the emergency department in The Pines Hospital, a fictional hospital on Sydney’s Northern Beaches that…The Conversation


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