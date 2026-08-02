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Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s community forests offer climate solutions, one leaf at a time

By Sanjib Chaudhary
Women in community forest groups are transforming vulnerability into sustainable livelihoods by producing eco-friendly leaf plates, supporting environmental conservation, climate resilience, and local economic development—one leaf at a time.


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