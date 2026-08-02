Africa shaped the global 2030 development agenda. How it can influence what comes next
By Hafte Gebreselassie Gebrihet, Research fellow, University of Oslo; University of Cape Town
Dan Banik, Professor of political science, Director of the Oslo SDG Initiative, Host of "In Pursuit of Development" podcast, University of Oslo
All United Nations member states adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015. They cover poverty, health, education, inequality, climate change, peace and other global issues. The goals are now approaching their 2030 deadline.
The goals matter because they shape national plans, international cooperation and decisions about development funding. The question of what should follow them can no longer be postponed.
The UN has already begun preparing for that discussion. The Pact…
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- Sunday, August 2nd 2026