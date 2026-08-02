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Human Rights Observatory

Election misinformation spreads faster than facts can be checked: 3 insights from Kenya’s experience

By Michael Asiedu, Researcher, University of St.Gallen
Kenya went into its general election in August 2022 with one of the continent’s most developed networks for countering false information.

After the disputed 2007 vote – when rumours helped drive violence in which more than 1,200 people were killed – a dense network of fact-checkers emerged in the country. This includes organisations such as Africa Check…The Conversation


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