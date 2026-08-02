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Human Rights Observatory

Young Nigerian women want to go into politics – party rules and older men keep them out

By Omomayowa Olawale Abati, Senior Research Officer, University of Essex
Nigerians will return to the polls in 2027. Campaigns will commence, crowds will fill the streets for party rallies, but the most consequential decisions about the elections are already happening. They are taking place in party offices, at the homes of powerful political godfathers, and in selection…The Conversation


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