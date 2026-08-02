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Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s privacy laws are evolving, but vulnerable people are being left behind

By Phumezo Ntlatywa, Lecturer, Sol Plaatje University
Imagine receiving a message from your bank about suspicious activity on your account, only to discover that someone has accessed your personal information after an organisation you trusted suffered a data breach. Or finding that your medical records or identity details have been exposed online without your knowledge. As more South Africans use digital services for banking, healthcare, education and social media, such incidents are becoming an increasing concern.

Privacy breaches involving personal information do not affect everyone equally. Some people are more vulnerable than others…The Conversation


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