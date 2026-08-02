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FIFA and Infantino face an uncertain future as leading soccer nations fight for change

By James Skinner, Dean Newcastle Business School/Professor of Sport Business, University of Newcastle
After one of the most turbulent and controversial few days in the history of world soccer, the future of FIFA and its leader Gianni Infantino are under intense scrutiny.

FIFA’s proposal to create a new commercial entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), collapsed after an extraordinary backlashThe Conversation


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