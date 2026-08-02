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The warning signs are over: Australia now faces a devastating bird flu outbreak in wildlife

By Jane Younger, Senior Lecturer in Southern Ocean Vertebrate Ecology, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
We cannot stop wild birds from flying. But we can control whether this becomes an unmanaged catastrophe or a closely tracked outbreak.The Conversation


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