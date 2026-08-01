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Human Rights Observatory

‘Mightily like insurrection’: Revisiting Trinidad’s first Emancipation Day

By Guest Contributor
On Trinidad's first Emancipation Day in 1834, Africans were no longer slaves, but they were not yet free. Their quiet self-restraint may have thwarted a plot to postpone their liberation.


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