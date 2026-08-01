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Human Rights Observatory

Citizenship in limbo: Why Assam’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Pathway struggled to gain traction

By Karuna kumari Kandregula
While Assam’s government urged residents to utilize the Citizenship Amendment Act, widespread fears of undermining existing legal claims and forced migrant status led many families to avoid the process entirely.


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