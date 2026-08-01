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Human Rights Observatory

What is Genocost? Understanding Congo’s new language of remembrance and justice

By Catherine Maia, Professeure de droit international à l’Université Lusófona (Portugal) et professeure invitée à Sciences Po Paris (France), Sciences Po
Rui Garrido, Ph.D Candidate in Political Theory, International Relations and Human Rights, University of Évora
Every year on August 2, the Congolese community around the world observes a day of remembrance for the victims of the genocide perpetrated against the people of eastern DRC for economic gain.The Conversation


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