Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Saudi Arabia want to develop nuclear weapons? Here’s what history can tell us

By Ibrahim Al-Marashi, Adjunct Professor, IE University; California State University San Marcos
The US-Saudi nuclear deal was announced in the midst of what has, as of 2026, become America’s Third Gulf War. The news broke just as Saudi Arabia and the US launched air raids against Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, in retaliation for alleged drone attacks directed Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

The future details of a deal – which would allow for exports of US…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Medieval England had a defamation problem: how people used the law to fight rumours, insults and rivals
~ Poochmaxxing: the wellness industry is coming for your pets
~ Why the questions about Reform UK and its wealthy donors won’t go away
~ Why bad health information can seem so convincing – and five ways to resist it
~ Uefa could boycott the World Cup if Fifa plan goes ahead – what happens next?
~ A rollercoaster of weather extremes: drought and heatwaves are creating UK’s climate whiplash
~ Can Australia’s newest bank give the ‘big four’ some real competition?
~ Trump is hailing it as a ‘breakthrough’, but will Hamas actually disarm in Gaza?
~ Diplomacy after death at Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral
~ How a research program in Sulawesi is narrowing Indonesia’s research-policy gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter