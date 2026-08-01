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Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Investigate Online Attacks Against Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angkhana Neelapaijit reports online attacks against her at Bang Yi Reua police station in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2026. © 2026 Private (Bangkok) – The Thai authorities should immediately take effective measures to protect the prominent members of parliament Angkhana Neelapaijit and Romadon Panjor and the human rights defender Anchana Heemmina, all of whom have been facing online death threats and attacks, Human Rights Watch said today.On July 31, 2026, Angkhana, a senator and former member of Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission, filed a complaint…


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